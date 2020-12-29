Police investigate shooting in Pensacola area in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — EMS officials say a woman, who is possibly in her 30s, suffering gunshot wounds was treated and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday, Dec. 28.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened around 4:40 p.m.

A witness told KHON2 that he thought the gunshots were fireworks.

“I was lying down on the bed watching my football game,” Carl Kaikaina said. “I heard pow pow pow pow. What I thought was just fireworks. I went to the door and somebody was walking through our property.”

He believes that somebody may have been the suspect.

“He scaled the wall over to my neighbors apartment,” Kaikaina added. “Ran over to the apartment and scaled the other wall. I heard neighbors yelling like ‘Woah. What’s going on? What’ss going on?'”

He then called 911.

“Next thing I know ho cops was all over the place with rifles,” Kaikaina said.

This brazen shooting in the middle of the afternoon changes the way he views his neighborhood.

“After today I though was fireworks and was gunshots and ho yeah kind of worried.”

Hoolai Street was closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street as police investigated.