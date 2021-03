KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is collecting hookupu from beneficiaries for Prince Kuhio’s upcoming 150th birthday.

They can take their offerings to the department’s Hale Kalanianaole office building in Kapolei until March 25.

The hookupu will then be placed in front of a portrait of Prince Kuhio.

March 26 is Prince Kuhio’s birthday, and a state holiday.