Ho’okolohe wins 8th Division in 2021 Transpac Yacht Race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Waikiki Yacht Club, a local sailing crew celebrated a division win in the Transpac 2021 race.

The Ho’okolohe, owned by Cecil Rossi, sailed from Los Angeles to Honolulu in nine days, two hours and 29 minutes.

Rossi says the crew had some fun along the way

“Opening the hatch to get air and some guy driving in the back of the boat decides to stuff the bow in the water,” said Cecil Rossi, owner of Hookolohe. “But it was all in good, you know, it wasn’t nothin, just comes with the territory.”

For Fuzz Foster, this was a family affair.

“This is the first race I had both my sons onboard,” said Fuzz Foster, Hookolohe sail-maker. “Yeah I made a promise, a bucket list check item for me. This man made it possible for me to do that, and I thank him forever for that.”

The Ho’okolohe, crossed the finish line at the Diamond Head bouy this morning around 9 a.m.

The sailing vessel won first place in the 8th division of the 51st Transpac Race and is also projected to win the coveted Kalakaua Cup for the entire competition.