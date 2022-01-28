Hooked juvenile seal recovers at Ke Kai Ola monk seal hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured juvenile monk seal was taken for treatment to Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital on the Big Island in Kailua-Kona on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to NOAA.

NOAA reported the seal was seen on the Ka Iwi Coastline on O’ahu on Saturday, Jan. 22.

He had a wire fishing leader and a big swivel coming out of his mouth.

NOAA officials said he may have eaten a hook that was attached to the fishing leader.

Members of the public and the Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) crews searched for him.

When NOAA staff looked at the seal, they were not able to take off the gear because it was hard to do logistically. The seal was in good condition so they made a temporary bleach mark of N2.

He was seen by Rabbit Island a few days later and then at Hanauma Bay a couple days later.

Once he was in Hanauma Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard used its C-130 to take the monk seal to the hospital on the Big Island.

If you see an injured or entangled seal, report it to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 1-888-256-9840.