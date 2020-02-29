HONU tents to pop up at Old Stadium Park

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The HONU program (Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons) will begin operation in Old Stadium Park at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

To provide continued support of persons experiencing homelessness, the HONU will offer continuous services, with services ending at the Waipahu Cultural Garden Park at 12 p.m., March 2 and services beginning at Old Stadium Park also at 12 p.m., March 2.

There will be no break in service.

While located in Waipahu the HONU admitted 256 guests with 156 moved into shelter and one to permanent housing.

The community, especially the Friends of Waipahu Cultural Garden Park, welcomed the HONU and provided support on a regular basis with donations of clothing and personal hygiene products.

Funded by the State of Hawaii, a partnership of HPD and DCS committed to navigating at least 300 persons into shelter in twelve months.

Within 74 days the HONU team placed 156 clients in shelter, thus achieving greater than fifty percent of the annual goal.

“The progress of every person utilizing the HONU services is followed within the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS),” said Pam Witty Oakland, Director of the City Department of Community Services.

“The Department of Community Services will continue to monitor HONU guests within HMIS to determine whether they are able to sustain shelter and housing.

This is the data point that will determine the long-term success of the program.”

“The Honolulu Police Department is appreciative of the commitment that the HONU staff has exhibited, which has helped successfully place numerous homeless individuals from the Waipahu area into shelter,” said Honolulu Police Captain Mike Lambert.

“We now look forward to creating the same beneficial impact in Old Stadium Park and the surrounding areas.”