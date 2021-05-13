HONU program begins operation of 2nd facility in Whitmore Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s HONU (Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons) program began operation of a second facility in Whitmore Village on Monday.

The state-funded program provides temporary shelter and triage services while helping Oahu residents experiencing homelessness.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Operation of HONU is done through a joint effort by the Honolulu Police Department, the City’s Department of Community Services and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness.

“HONU is funded by the State Ohana Zone. It is an excellent example of State and City collaboration,” said Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness Executive Director Anton Krucky. “It also is a great example of communities willing to work with our homeless individuals in their own communities.”

“We are glad that HONU will be in Wahiawā for the next 90 days to serve the community and give unsheltered individuals a safe place to receive much needed services,” said Acting Honolulu Police Lieutenant Dan O’Neal.

In 2021, the HONU program at Ke‘ehi Lagoon admitted over 300 unsheltered guests with 169 moved into more permanent living arrangements.