Honouliuli Internment Camp was known as “Hell Valley”

Dr. William Belcher is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But he spent years working with the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu, teaching students about the history of the island’s largest internment camp.

For four years, Honouliuli in the moku of ‘Ewa housed the largest and longest running internment camp in Hawaiʻi.

It was given the nickname “Hell Valley.”

15 months after the bombing on Pearl Harbor, the US military opened the Honouliuli Internment Camp during martial law which was for both civilians and Prisoners-of-War during World War II.

Over its 4 years, Honouliuli camp housed 320 internees and 4,000 POWs.

The Honouliuli Internment Camp closed in 1946 following the end of the war.

After decades of the area being overgrown, it was rediscovered in 2002.

Dr. Belcher recently spoke on Honouliuli in a series called “History Talks.”

To see that webinar, check out www.pacifichistoricparks.org.