HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fifty years ago, Hawaii’s Patsy Mink was a voice heard around the nation who changed the game for women in education.

Today she was recognized with a ceremony in Washington, D.C. where congressional leaders and Mink’s daughter spoke.

“My mother did not do her work to be honored for it, she did it because she thought it was right.” said Gwendolyn.

The impact of Mink’s fight for equality continues to be felt by women everywhere.

“I wouldn’t have gotten a University of Hawaii athletic scholarship. I wouldn’t have been able to become a lawyer. I wouldn’t have been able to become a judge. So, I thank Patsy Mink every day. Every chance I get, I speak about her and title nine.” Sabrina McKenna, Hawaii Supreme Court Justice

Justice McKenna said “look how far wahine athletics has come, and look at all the leaders coming out of that program.” recognizing how Mink impacted Hawaii’s women.

Women also spoke about how Title IX doesn’t just affect women’s equality in sports, but also equal safety and access to education for all.

“It’s pretty amazing to think about how broad and expansive the scope of Title IX has become just based on the 37 words that Patsy and the authors wrote to have impacted all of us in education,” said UH Director of Institutional Equity, Jennifer Rose.

Rose spoke about what Title IX means for the future of women in education.

She said there will be a “recommitment today and moving forward from institutions of higher education and K through 12 to ensure that students know their rights and are able to have a safe and fair and equitable process to be able to access their education if they feel like they are being discriminated against.”