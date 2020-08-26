Honolulu’s TSA dog Kajla wins national cutest TSA canine award

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The results for TSA’s Cutest Canine contest are in, and Honolulu’s TSA dog Kajla is the winner!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

TSA announced their decision on Wednesday, just in time for National Dog Day.

In the past week, TSA held a three-day, nationwide contest on Instagram and Twitter, encouraging the public to vote for the agency’s “Cutest Canine.” Kajla was one of four TSA canine finalists in the contest and ultimately received the most votes in the final round of the contest.

Kajla is an explosive detection canine who works with her handler Penny in TSA’s security operations at HNL. The pair can regularly be seen working in the security checkpoint as an added layer of security.

Latest Stories on KHON2