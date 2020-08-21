Honolulu’s TSA dog Kajla needs your vote to win the TSA’s Cutest Canine contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The finalists for TSA’s Cutest Canine contest are in.

Honolulu’s Kajla of the Daniel K. International Airport is in!

She’s now up against Ron from Oakland International Airport.

You can vote for her on TSA’s social media platforms.

Only one can be the top dog.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday on time for National Dog Day.

In case you needed a refresher on why Kajla should win, not only is she cute, obviously, she’s also really good at her job.

She can detect over a hundred explosive devices and components, and even ranked number one in the nation this past year.

To vote go to TSA’s social media:

