HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gone are the days of standing in line for hours or even camping out overnight to get your keiki out of your hair over the summer.

Honolulu’s Summer Fun registration is transitioning to an online platform this year, allowing parents to sign up for their children from the comfort of their own homes.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We’re really excited to have that happen because hopefully that gets rid of those long lines that we see out at Manoa District Park, Ewa Mahiko District Park – they’re really popular Summer Fun sites.” Nathan Serota, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said.

Demand for the program is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, with about 10,000 keiki participating.

The City will also debut the use of newly renovated pools at Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahū District Park in Waipahu and Pearl City District Park.

“We’re really excited because those pools have been closed for several years now,” Serota said.

In addition, the University of Hawaii Marine Mammal Research Program is offering a free 10-day course called Summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning Experience for incoming junior or senior high school students.

It runs from June 2 to June 11.

“We’re really looking for applicants that are really passionate about the ocean marine mammal science. And we’re really interested in learning more about marine mammals,” Brijonnay Madrigal, a SMMILE co-instructor, explained. “And we really want them to be, you know, interested in sharing the knowledge that they learn with their local community.”

Limited spots are available, with preference given to Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders as well as students from other historically marginalized groups. The course will take place at Coconut Island and is open to students from all neighboring islands.

“We also can extend applicant pools to the other neighboring islands due to funding through Hawaiian Airlines,” Kirby Parnell, another SMMILE co-instructor, added. “So we can have students from all neighboring islands.”

Applications for the SMMILE program are due by April 28.

Summer Fun registration for about 60 sites begins May 8 for East Honolulu, running until May 13 with locations to be announced. The program is still in need of staff.

“Staffing is really an issue almost every year, the more staff that we have the more kids that we can accommodate,” said Serota. “So we really started actually in December trying to recruit some college kids back on vacation to get them encouraged and enthusiastic about these seasonal job opportunities.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Job applications and more information are available on the City and County’s website.