HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Biki bikeshare program in Honolulu is celebrating a big milestone. After 4 years in operation, the company recently reached a four-point-three million rides.

The company says, its goal has been to reduce the community’s dependence on fossil fuels and turn to bikes for short trips in town.

And with the rides taken on biki, 637,000 gallons of gas have been saved.