Honolulu Zoo’s Asian Elephants, Vaigai and Mari, choose Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo’s Asian elephants predicted the winner of this weekend’s Super Bowl game Thursday afternoon.

The elephants, Mari and Vaigai, were presented with two sets of watermelons with the Eagles logo and with the Chiefs logo.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They both went straight for the Eagles watermelons before Vaigai lost interest and walked away.

Mari, the zoo’s oldest and largest elephant at the zoo, wandered over to the Chiefs watermelons which she quickly ate. Mari is 47 years old and is over 9 feet tall.

Both Vaigai and Mari were born in India and came to the zoo when they were 6 years old.

Super Bowl LVII airs on KHON Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The pre-game show starts at 8 a.m.