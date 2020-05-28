Honolulu Zoo will open its doors again on June 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Zoo will reopen on June 5, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

The zoo will be open every Wednesday through Sunday (closing for maintenance and cleaning on Mondays and Tuesdays).

“We are excited to welcome guests back into the Honolulu Zoo, but we know we must do so safely,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “Through the new safety measures we’ve put into place, we hope to keep all visitors, workers and animals safe.”

In preparation for reopening, the Honolulu Zoo has made the following changes:

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Entrance closes at 2:30 p.m.)

Requiring all individuals to wear a face-covering (except for those with prohibitive health conditions and children under 5, or while eating near any concession stand or taking a break in specified lawn areas and physically distanced from others)

Posting signage and arrows to control the flow of traffic through exhibits and ensure physical distancing

Limiting the number of people allowed in enclosed exhibits (i.e. penguins, hippopotamus, African wild dogs, etc.)

Installed hand washing and sanitizing stations in various locations

Due to the risk of the potential spread of COVID-19, the Honolulu Zoo has closed the following areas:

Keiki Zoo

Playground/play apparatus

Manyara Bird Sancruaty (Walk-in aviary in Savanna)

Hippo sculpture

All water fountains

Joining the Honolulu Zoo’s reopening will be the Royal Hawaiian Band, the only municipal band in the nation, with its Glee Club playing acoustical music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings for all to enjoy.

