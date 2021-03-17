Honolulu Zoo welcomes new serval from Florida

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Zoo has welcomed a new female serval named Lina, a wild cat that is native to Africa.

In February, the 7-year-old serval was transferred to Honolulu from a zoo in Florida and has been raised as a program animal, which makes her comfortable around free-flying birds.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

As the zoo’s only serval, Lina is allowed to quarantine in an exhibit housed in the walk-in bird aviary in the African Savanna where she can enjoy neighboring birds.

“We are very excited to have a serval at the Honolulu Zoo once again,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “It expands our variety of animals in our savanna. Our last serval, Felix, was very popular and encouraged the public to understand more about wild cat conservation.”

Servals are described as solitary carnivores that prey on rodents, small birds, insects and reptiles. They typically weigh approximately 20 to 40 pounds and are known to have the longest legs of any cat relative to its body size. Servals also have large ears with markings on each side that resemble eyes.

According to the zoo, servals are hunted for their pelts — described as golden-yellow with spots and stripes, with a black-tipped tail — and are no longer found in areas with heavy populations.

Their lifespan in the wild is between 19 to 23 years.