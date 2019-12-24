Honolulu Zoo welcomes four magnificent bird of paradise chicks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo has a couple of new residents.

Four magnificent bird of paradise chicks were hatched recently.

They hatched on Nov. 24, Nov. 25, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

The birds are native to Papa New Guinea and were first brought here in the late 1980’s.

Curators say the Honolulu Zoo was the first in the U.S. to breed and hand rear the birds which has made for a high success rate.

The male bird of paradise is known for their mating dance which you can see in person.

“If you do come and visit and happen to walk by their enclosures they will do their dance and displays right in front of the general public,” said bird curator Kelly Reno.”So you have an opportunity just by visiting from being able to see these dances.”

The chicks have not been named because their genders are not known yet.

We’re told they’re a bit rascal and have a diet of papaya, chopped crickets and bird of paradise pellets.