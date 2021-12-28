Honolulu Zoo welcomes another new addition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Zoo recently welcomed another new addition and this one is really bringing the “cute factor.”

Her name is “Petunia” and she’s an African Pygmy Hedgehog. This breed weighs between one and two pounds. That’s about the size of a guinea pig. Like guinea pigs, these hedgehogs are popular pets on the mainland.

Although hedgehogs like Petunia are not allowed as pets in Hawai’i, residents and visitors may still visit Petunia at the Honolulu Zoo. The zoo said they obtained Petunia through the state Agriculture Department’s “Amnesty” program.

