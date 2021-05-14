Honolulu Zoo to resume Twilight Tours later this month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo will resume its Twilight Tours every Saturday evening beginning May 22.

Visitors will be guided on a two-hour walk through popular areas of the Zoo to learn about the behavior of the animals as well as the Zoo’s role in conservation of endangered species.

“Twilight Tours help guests to better understand the work that happens around the clock, and it gives them an opportunity to see animals that may not have been awake during the day,” said Mary Benson, executive director of the Honolulu Zoo Society. “We’re excited to give our visitors a chance to experience the Zoo in a different way.”

Between April and September, night tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Between October and March, they begin at 4:30 p.m. General tickets are $25 for adults and children. Kamaʻaina and military tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased online. To inquire about private tours, email education@honzoosoc.org.

Remember, face masks are required. Visitors should prepare for inclement weather and are advised to wear comfortable shoes. In the event of a downpour, the Zoo will reschedule or refund the tour.