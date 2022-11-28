HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Zoo is currently closed to the public due to a broken water line at the facility, Monday Nov. 28.

Officials with the zoo said in order to repair the broken water line their water will need to be turned off.

Because water will be off at the zoo while repairs are being made it is not safe to open to the public due to safety reasons.

The City’s Department of Enterprise Services will alert the Honolulu Zoo when the water line has been fixed and when the zoo can once again reopen.