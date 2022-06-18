HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo Society announced it will be roaring back to life with performances this summer during its Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show.

For two years the concerts have been virtual but they will be returning with in-person events during a five-week series taking place every Wednesday evening from June 29 until July 27.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In addition to the after-hours concert series featuring live local entertainment, guests can also enjoy fun pre-concert family activities such as Conservation Stations, animal-themed drawing contests for keiki and animal trivia.

The Honolulu Zoo Society said that proceeds from the concert series will support the construction of a new exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo for the threatened Hawaiian hawk ‘Io.

This year’s performance line-up includes:

Wednesday, June 29 – Maunalua

Wednesday, July 6 – Robi Kahakalau

Wednesday, July 13 – Pure Heart

Wednesday, July 20 – Makaha Sons

Wednesday, July 27 – Amy Hanaiali’i

Admission to the event is $10 for Honolulu Zoo Society members and $15 for non-members. Keiki ages three to 12 years old will be charged $5 for admission and keiki two years old and under can enter for free.

The pre-show activities will start at 4:30 p.m. and the performances are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more information, visit the Honolulu Zoo’s website or call (808) 926-3191.