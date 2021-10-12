Honolulu Zoo Society hosts Spooktacular Halloween events for all

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Zoo Society (HZS) will be hosting “Histories & Mysteries Tours and a HallowZoo SCARE-venger Hunt” on Halloween weekend.

The Histories and Mysteries tours will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve reimagined our traditional Boo at the Zoo weekend for 2021 to provide keiki and their ‘ohana a safe and educational time at the Honolulu Zoo,”HZS Executive Director Mary Benson said. “Both our new Histories & Mysteries tour and HallowZoo SCARE-venger Hunt will get guests into the spirit of the season.”

During the spooky events, HZS said guests will learn about HZS’s history along with “supernatural sightings that have occurred over the years.”

There is a fee for the tours, starting at $20 for HZS members and $25 for non-members. Reservations can be made online.

The Hallow-Zoo SCARE-venger Hunt is set for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. HZS said keiki with their families are encouraged to follow creepy clues filled with freaky facts to track down members of the Zoo’s ohana and collect creature stamps along the way.

According to HZS, the first 1,000 participants who turn in their completed SCAREvenger Hunt cards at the Triangle Lawn will receive a Halloween treat. Participation is free and included in admission to the Honolulu Zoo.

For more information go to, www.honoluluzoo.org.