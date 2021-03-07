Honolulu Zoo sloth gives birth

Courtesy; Honolulu Zoo / City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo is welcoming its fifth sloth on Sunday, March 7, after a southern two-toed sloth named Harriet began to give birth.

The special moment could be seen on the zoo’s live “sloth cam.”

The Honolulu Zoo says the mother, Harriet, is seven years old, while the father, Quando, is 18.

Sloths usually give birth to one offspring at a time, but do not readily breed in zoos. The lifespan of a sloth in the wild is 15 to 20 years and can be considerably longer in captivity.

According to the zoo, Quando and Harriet are considered a genetically valuable pair.

The birth comes just as the Honolulu Zoo prepares to offer zoo goers increased access with extended operating hours.

