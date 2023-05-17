HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s going to cost you more to get into the Honolulu Zoo.

The zoo has announced a measure to raise the price of admission that has passed its final reading on Wednesday, May 17 at the Honolulu City Council.

According to representatives for the Honolulu Zoo, the price increase will be two dollars ($2).

So, it will cost eight dollars ($8) for adult residents and four dollars ($4) for kids 3 to 12 years of age.

The Honolulu Zoo also said that the price for admission for visitors is also slated to go up.

The City said it has been 12 years since those fees were raised; so, the extra money is overdue.

The City also said the price hike has the potential of generating an additional $500,000 dollars a year.