Honolulu Zoo says aloha to Satsuki the black rhino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo said goodbye to a 26-year-old female black rhinoceros on Monday, Dec. 13, after she died from complications associated with illness and age.

“Satsuki was an adorable black rhino known for her particularly long tufts of hair on her ears,” Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos said in a statement.

Satsuki was born on May 16, 1995 at the Asa Zoo in Hiroshima, Japan. In 1999, Satsuki was flown to the Honolulu Zoo to join Corky, a male rhinoceros.

Santos says Satsuki was a favorite of many zoo members and staff who’d watch her bathe in her pool and interact with Corky, who stuck by Satsuki’s side for 22 years.

After showing signs of increased abdominal pressure and rectal prolapse, Satsuki underwent an emergency procedure that required her to be anesthetized — she did not wake up from the procedure. Autopsy results showed significant fluid buildup, infiltrative disease and inflamed body tissues. Testing also confirmed that COVID-19 did not play a role in Satsuki’s illness or death.

The average lifespan for a black rhinoceros ranges from 35 to 50 years.