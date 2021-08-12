Honolulu Zoo says aloha to ‘old-timer’ Roscoe the chimpanzee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo announced with sadness that its 48-year-old chimpanzee, Roscoe, was euthanized due to complications associated with age on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Honolulu Zoo director Linda Santos said veterinarians, curators and zoo staff who had been monitoring Roscoe’s condition noticed it had deteriorated over the past few months.

Roscoe, a male chimp from the Saint Louis Zoo, arrived in Honolulu in 1994 before he sired four baby chimpanzees; Tatu, Kibale, Kealoha and Nalu. Roscoe had also previously sired two other baby chimpanzees in Saint Louis; Hugo and Konakona.

Zoo officials said Roscoe was the protector of the troop — especially the females — in Honolulu. Roscoe loved learning new things, interacting with the keepers and “was a staff favorite as an ‘old-timer’ at the zoo,” according to the Honolulu Zoo.

Chimpanzees, found in central and west Africa, are listed as endangered and have an average life expectancy of about 32 to 40 years in captivity.