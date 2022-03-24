HONOLULU (KHON2) — Corky, a 35-year-old male black rhinoceros, was euthanized Tuesday morning due to complications associated with renal failure, according to the Honolulu Zoo.

Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos zoo explained that veterinarians and keeper staff made the difficult decision to euthanize Corky based on health and welfare assessments and Corky’s declining condition due to end-stage renal failure.

Renal failure or sometimes called kidney failure is not uncommon in rhinos. Both the Oregon Zoo and the San Antonio Zoo have lost rhinos due to kidney failure within the past few decades.

According to the Honolulu Zoo, Corky was born on Dec. 11, 1986, at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois, and brought to the Honolulu Zoo in 1999. Corky and female rhinoceros, Satuski shared 22 years of companionship at the Honolulu Zoo until Satsuki’s passing in December 2021.

“Corky was a favorite of the zoo staff for his charming personality and cautious behavior,” said Santos. “He will be dearly missed, especially by the regular visitors who would spend their time watching him roam around foraging, rolling in his wallow or eating his treats.”

Santos said the black rhinoceros or hook-lipped rhinoceros are native to eastern and southern Africa and are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their average life span ranges from 35 to 50 years.