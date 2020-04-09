Honolulu Zoo receives accreditation

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) has announced that the Honolulu Zoo was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.

“AZA accreditation signifies Honolulu Zoo’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “The Honolulu Zoo is truly a leader in the zoological profession, and I am proud to have them among our members.”

“I’m so proud knowing that the hard work and love the Honolulu Zoo staff has for their animals is being recognized and certified on an international level,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “It’s because of their efforts under the leadership of Director Santos these past 4 years, and assisted by the Department of Enterprise Services Deputy Director Tracy Kubota, that they regained their accreditation. The Honolulu Zoo is one of the gems of our island of Oʻahu, and this puts us among the best of the best, not just in our country, but around the world.”

To be accredited, the Honolulu Zoo underwent a thorough review to make certain it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the Association.

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including the following:

Animal care and welfare

Keeper training

Safety for visitors, staff and animals

Educational programs

Conservation efforts

Veterinary programs

Financial stability

Risk management

Visitor services

Top officials are interviewed at a formal hearing of AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, after which accreditation is granted, tabled, or denied. Any facility that is denied may reapply one year after the Commission’s decision is made.

The AZA inspection team mentioned that the Honolulu Zoo, “…has impressive and impactful conservation programs…” They noted that the new Ectothem Complex, “…provides a model for other zoos,” and stated the Honolulu Zoological Society’s, “…Zoo Niele episodes are inventive, educational, entertaining and very well presented.”