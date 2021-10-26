Honolulu Zoo prepares for HallowZoo SCARE-venger hunt

HONOLULU (KHON) — Halloween is right around the corner and the Honolulu Zoo is promoting their HallowZoo SCARE-venger Hunt.

This year when you go to the zoo you will be given a list of clues with multiple choice answers.

You are supposed to use your detective abilities to go to the right exhibit and show the zoo attendant the correct answer.

“This HallowZoo SCARE-venger Hunt is with every zoo admission,” said Charles Lee with the Honolulu Zoo Society. “So, as long as you come into the zoo you are able to participate. Although we only have 1,000 ghouly bags for the keiki so first come first serve.”

Lee said this event is fun for the whole family and since the zoo is mostly outdoors, you can safely socially distance.

“Obviously, we can’t bring it back to ‘Boo in the Zoo‘ levels just yet with our haunted houses and everything,” said Lee. “Everyone at the zoo really holds Halloween close to our hearts and so we are really glad we were able to make it happen.”

As a reminder Lee said to make sure to wear a mask around high-risk animals like felines, canines, and primates.

Lee said this event is held in the morning and early afternoon from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. allowing families to spend the first half of Halloween at the zoo. Then later in the evening do a different event or activity.

“As a Halloween lover I say do it all,” said Lee. “What’s nice about our zoo is our SCARE-venger Hunt takes place in the daytime from 10 am till 2 pm so that should leave some time for people to do other Halloween events as well.”

However, if you still have doubts about this spooky fun event Lee said he has a clue for you to solve before coming to the zoo.

“Behind the gift shop this bird dons a disguise with a black feather mask over blood red eyes,” said Lee.

To find the answer head to the Honolulu Zoo Sunday morning on Halloween.