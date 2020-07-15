Honolulu Zoo names twin lemurs after local comedians

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – The Honolulu Zoo announced the names of twin lemurs that were born on Easter Sunday.

One of the baby’s name is Mel, to honor the late comedian Mel Cabang.

Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell was there for the naming ceremony, and gave some insight into the second lemur’s name.

“The other one is really kind of kolohe, rascal, jumping around, causing some trouble, having fun, and that little rascal’s name is Frank DeLemur” said Caldwell.

Officials say the baby boys are doing well in their enclosure, alongside parents Remi and Finn, and big brother Clark.

