Honolulu Zoo is asking for your help to name its newest resident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo needs your help naming its newest baby boy sloth!
The staff came up with three Hawaiian names to choose from.
- Liko (budding leaf, newly opened leaf)
- Mālie (calm and tranquil)
- Pono (goodness, prosperity)
To cast your vote, click here. There’s a $5 minimum per vote donation. Proceeds will support the Honolulu Zoo’s sloth family. The wining name will be announced on Oct. 20 — International Sloth Day!
Click here to watch the zoo’s 24-hour sloth cam.