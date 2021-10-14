Honolulu Zoo is asking for your help to name its newest resident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo needs your help naming its newest baby boy sloth!

The staff came up with three Hawaiian names to choose from.

Liko (budding leaf, newly opened leaf) Mālie (calm and tranquil) Pono (goodness, prosperity)

To cast your vote, click here. There’s a $5 minimum per vote donation. Proceeds will support the Honolulu Zoo’s sloth family. The wining name will be announced on Oct. 20 — International Sloth Day!

Click here to watch the zoo’s 24-hour sloth cam.