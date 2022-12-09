A conspiracy of lemurs stare at their photographer in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Honolulu Zoo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The event will showcase the zoo’s animals as they rip and tear into their special holiday gifts.

“Our staff and volunteer elves have been busy gathering the animals’ favorite items, wrapping presents, and building enrichment activities for this memorable event,” said Mary Benson, Executive Director of the Honolulu Zoo Society. “After two years of virtual events, we’re excited to welcome visitors back in person for this fun tradition.”

Each animal will receive a gift that is specific to them and will be food-related based on their diet capabilities.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is included with your ticket purchase for that day.