Honolulu Zoo hosts mayoral race featuring Rusti the Orangutan and Squirt the Reticulated Giraffe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the general election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Honolulu Zoo is hosting their own mayoral election to shed light on the challenges that endangered species face.

Rusti the Orangutan and Squirt the Reticulated Giraffe are candidates vying for “Mayor of the Honolulu Zoo.”

(Courtesy of the Honolulu Zoo)

Forty-year-old Rusti was born in Seattle and spent some time in New Jersey before he settled down in the Honolulu Zoo. He has ties with his ancestral home in Indonesia.

“He will use his role as Mayor of the Honolulu Zoo to stop the excessive cutting of the rainforest for palm oil, timber, pulp, rubber, mineral extraction and agriculture,” wrote zoo officials.

Rusti plans to increase conservation education in the community and like his opponent, he’s committed to planting more yummy trees for browse for everyone.

(Courtesy of the Honolulu Zoo)

Unlike Rusti, 21-year-old Squirt was born and raised the Honolulu Zoo. He has strong ties to his roots in the Horn of Africa.

“Squirt will use his unique perspective in his role as Mayor of the Honolulu Zoo to see the issues far and wide that are facing his animal friends and family.”

He wants to protect animals from poaching, habit loss and fragmentation. His campaign also focuses on committing to a sustainable environment by promoting renewable energy. He is also committed to planting more trees for yummy browse for everyone.

If you’d like to cast your vote, visit the Honolulu Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram. Voting will take place on Sunday, Nov. 1. The winner will be announced shortly after.

