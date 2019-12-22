Honolulu Zoo, Honolulu, Kapolei City Lights displays reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city reports the Honolulu Zoo will re-open Sunday with normal business hours which is 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Honolulu City Lights and Kapolei City Lights will reopen Sunday with normal business hours which is daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and will run through Dec. 29, including Christmas.
They were closed due to high wind conditions from Friday and Saturday.
