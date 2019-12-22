Honolulu Zoo, Honolulu, Kapolei City Lights displays reopen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
santa tutu mele (2)_131768

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city reports the Honolulu Zoo will re-open Sunday with normal business hours which is 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Honolulu City Lights and Kapolei City Lights will reopen Sunday with normal business hours which is daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and will run through Dec. 29, including Christmas.

They were closed due to high wind conditions from Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story