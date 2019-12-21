Honolulu Zoo, Honolulu and Kapolei Hale city lights displays closed Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city says the Honolulu Zoo is closed on Saturday, December 21, 2019 and the “Christmas with the Animals” event is postponed until next week Saturday due to the weather conditions.

Honolulu and Kapolei city lights closed on Friday due to the weather.

They will remain closed until the high wind warning is lifted, which is expected to remain in place through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Both the Honolulu and Kapolei city lights displays run through Sunday, Dec. 29.

The City and County of Honolulu apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these unexpected closures.