HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent unannounced inspection at the Honolulu Zoo is the first lengthy review of the animal facility by federal officials since the start of the pandemic. Zoo officials said it resulted in several citations that were for minor issues.

Honolulu Zoo Director, Linda Santos said a surprise inspection by the USDA was overdue. Inspectors were at the zoo from mid-Jan. to early Feb., the first thorough inspection in the last couple of years.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Santos said, “the things that they normally find, are things that I would say zoos get hit on all the time because it’s hard to keep up with those little you know rust spots.”

A USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service spokesperson, said they were unable to comment on the inspection yet. Santos said the Honolulu Zoo got a few citations, for things such as rust in areas where some of the animals sleep, peeled paint on the floor from hose washing and failing to follow procedures like moving the guinea pigs indoors when the temperature reaches 85 and higher.

“The Siamang Gibbon, we had to provide more shade so we gave them access to their holding,” Santos said. “But we also put up a new platform for the shade structure. We were able to address those small issues very quickly within the week.”

Santos said the citations were minor. USDA documents showed that the last time the Honolulu Zoo received a critical citation was in 2018 from an incident in 2017 involving a young male chimpanzee escaping its enclosure and sneaking into an older chimpanzee’s housing. Both chimps got into a brief altercation and resulted in the older chimp losing half of its left middle finger.

Santos said the zoo welcomes the inspection by the USDA as it gets them ready for the next Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation inspection. The AZA opens up breeding program opportunities to the zoo, helping exchange animals with other facilities. The zoo just got its accreditation back in 2020.

Santos said, “We are going to go up for AZA inspection, so having USDA come first, actually it’s the same standards.”

The zoo is working with the AZA for breeding opportunities for Anala, the lone female Sumatran Tiger left at the zoo.

Two tigers were euthanized in Jan. due to kidney disease complications, including a male tiger identified as a pair for Anala.

Santos said, “introductions can be really tricky even for breeding. We have to time it just right otherwise they could kill each other so being alone for her is fine but for the species, it’s not.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

KHON 2 News will follow up on the release of the USDA inspection report.