Honolulu Zoo elephant ‘Vaigai’ to predict Super Bowl winner

File – The Asian elephant “Vaigai” at the Honolulu Zoo in Hawaii on Feb. 3, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The elephant “Vaigai” at the Honolulu Zoo will be predicting the winner of Super Bowl LV by selecting between two logo-engraved watermelons on Thursday, Feb. 4.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Vaigai” — an Asian elephant — will be presented one watermelon with the logo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and another with the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs.

File – Photo of the logo-engraved watermelons at the Honolulu Zoo in Hawaii on Feb. 3, 2021.

The team watermelon that is selected first by “Vaigai” will be the official pick to win the big game on Sunday, Feb. 7.