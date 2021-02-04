Honolulu Zoo elephant predicts Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win Super Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo is making a big game bet of its own. On Thursday, the zoo enlisted the help of two of its Asian elephants to predict the winner of Super Bowl LV.

Thousands of people across the nation are already making bets about who will win Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The zoo decided who it will root for by having its elephants select a watermelon Thursday afternoon. One watermelon featured the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the AFC champions, and the other will bear the logo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC champions.

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu/ Honolulu zoo

Mari, the elephant, could be seen rushing to the watermelon with excitement. She went straight to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watermelon, hovered over it and ultimately chose that team.