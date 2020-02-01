Honolulu Zoo elephant may be taken off from exhibit due to illness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo has been monitoring its 44-year-old elephant, Mari, for the past week for intestinal inflammation.

Mari is currently stable but under supportive care and continuous monitoring by veterinary, animal care and keeper staff.

Throughout the day, elephants may be temporarily taken off exhibit so staff can administer treatment.

Veterinary and animal care staff will continue to assess Mari’s condition.

The Honolulu Zoo has two female Asian elephants. The second elephant is 34-year-old Vaigai.