Honolulu (KHON2) – The last concert for the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show Concert Series is this Wednesday, July 27.

This concert series will wrap up with Amy Hanaiali’i. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the performances will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On top of live entertainment, those who attend will also enjoy fun pre-concert family activities at different Conservation Stations.

There will be an animal-themed drawing contest for keiki, animal trivia and more. These events are made to be fun for the entire family.

Amy Hanaiali’i is a 6-time Grammy nominated artist known for her diverse success and cultural responsibility to provide clear recognition by Hawaii music community fans.

If you want to go out to the zoo’s last summer concert, head to the Honolulu Zoo’s main lawn at 151 Kapahulu Ave. Enter through Monsarrat Gate and the concert festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the final concert this Wednesday head to the Honolulu Zoo’s website.