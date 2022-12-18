HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city lights displays inside Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will be closed today due to severe weather arriving over Oahu.

According to MOCA and DPR, it will be closed today starting at 4 p.m.

In addition, all fields at Patsy T. Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park are also closed today due to the flooded conditions.

The Honolulu Zoo is also closed today due to the weather.