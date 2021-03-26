Honolulu Zoo bids aloha to Pua the warthog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo announced Pua, a 13 year-old female warthog, died Wednesday, Mar. 24, due to complications associated with age.

Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos stated that veterinarians, curators and keeper staff monitored Pua’s condition as she had a decrease in appetite for several days. 

They found that she had an intestinal blockage, which is not uncommon in older pigs.

Pua and Lenny, the male warthog, came to the Honolulu Zoo in 2009 and have been a popular attraction amongst visitors familiar with the character “Pumbaa” from the movie “The Lion King.” 

