Honolulu Zoo announces 2 lions test positive for COVID; 13-year-old male lion dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Zoo officials announced a 13-year-old male lion with underlying health conditions named Ekundu died on Monday, Oct. 11. Ekundu and another 12-year-old female lion, Moxy, both tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, Oct. 4, zoo officials noticed both lions exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory illness with coughing, and they were tested for SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID in humans.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to officials, Ekundu was treated for epilepsy for over five years and stopped eating as he got sicker. Veterinary and animal care teams anesthetized him to provide treatments after he could no longer receive his supportive medication in his food.

Although Ekundu’s upper respiratory issues were resolved due to these treatments, he then showed signs of lower respiratory disease and difficult breathing. Despite continued treatment and being constantly monitored, Ekundu died about a week after these symptoms began.

Zoo officials only received results that concluded boh Ekundu and Moxy tested positive for COVID after Ekundu’s passing as testing was done on mainland laboratories. The source of the lions’ infection is currently unknown.

“While most SARS-CoV-2 infections in large non-domestic cats have been mild illnesses that respond well to supportive care, Ekundu was, unfortunately, one of the newer cases where COVID seems to be linked to severe pneumonia and tragic loss of life in these species,” said Honolulu Zoo veterinarian Jill Yoshicedo.

Moxy’s symptoms appeared to diminish quickly, but she is still being monitored and is receiving treatment. Her condition is currently stable, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials also said all staff who were in close contact with the lions were vaccinated and compliant with the city’s employee vaccination policy. They all tested negative for the coronavirus, as well.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Honolulu Zoo is still waiting for confirmatory testing for COVID, as well as pathology results to determine the extent of the infection’s role in Ekundu’s death.