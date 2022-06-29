HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last year in May, workers in Honolulu had an average hourly wage of $29.74. That’s about 6% higher than the nationwide average of $28.01, according to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 12 of the 22 major occupational groups, including those in healthcare and construction.

Healthcare practitioners and technical workers in Honolulu earned $55.98 per hour on average, compared to $43.80 on the national level. That’s a 28% gap. It’s the same difference between Honolulu’s hourly wage for transportation and material moving ($25.36) and the nationwide average ($19.88).

The farming, fishing and forestry field had the largest gap — a 44% difference — between Honolulu’s hourly wage at $23.98 and the nationwide hourly wage at $16.70.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows seven groups having significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including legal and management. In Honolulu, the average hourly wage for legal is $41.92. That’s 23% lower than the nationwide average of $54.38. For workers in management, nationwide earners were paid $59.31 per hour compared to Honolulu workers making $54.59.

Honolulu was also more highly concentrated in 12 of the 22 occupational groups compared to the nationwide distribution, including food preparation and construction. Honolulu had eight groups with employment shares significantly below their national representation, including transportation and healthcare support.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.