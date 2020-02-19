Honolulu woman, whose husband contracted coronavirus, confined to cruise ship in Japan while other passengers are released

Media gather outside the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing everyone remaining on board and crew on the Diamond Princess, which would require them to remain aboard until results were available. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A Honolulu man who contracted the coronavirus while on a cruise ship in Japan is recovering at a hospital.

But his wife remains under quarantine on the ship and it’s not clear when she will be released.

Other passengers who did not get sick have been released from the cruise ship because they’ve served their 14-day quarantine. But because the woman’s husband got the coronavirus, she’s been told that she has to remain on the ship, probably for another 14 days.

It’s not clear how many more passengers are left on the ship. Many of the Americans were flown to military bases for another quarantine period. But Honolulu residents Dan Tyson and his wife remain in Japan. He’s still in the hospital recovering from the coronavirus.

“I have no energy. Basically this virus took all the reserve energy out of me,” he said.

What worries Tyson now though is that his wife is still confined to the cruise ship, where it’s becoming more evident that quarantine procedures were not working.

“I want to be out of the ship and if I have to be isolated, I want to stay in a safe, isolated facility,” said Mrs. Tyson.

“Do you think that being on the ship made it worse?” KHON2 asked.

“Obviously, I think so,” she said.

Mrs. Tyson says she was given the choice of evacuating with the other Americans. But she didn’t want to leave, with her husband still in the hospital.

“Does it worry you at all because your wife is still on the ship and they’re not letting her off?” KHON2 asked Dan Tyson.

“Absolutely, it’s like insane, I think she’s been tested negative. They need to take her to a hospital or someplace where they could at least put her in a clean environment,” he said.

Tyson says other passengers should have been evacuated much earlier when confirmed cases kept increasing, at last check up to 545.

“At least they could have given everyone tests, and people who showed negative, they could have allowed them to get off and then monitor them,” he said.

Even after Tyson is released from the hospital, he says it’s not clear when he and his wife will be able to get home. They will need to check with the US Embassy.