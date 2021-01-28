Honolulu woman sentenced after intentionally severing FAA communication lines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Federal Aviation Administration employee has been sentenced for intentionally and maliciously severing communication between air traffic control and several aircrafts in flight.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The worker, identified as 48-year-old Joelyn Decosta of Honolulu, will serve two years on probation and be required to pay a fine of $5,000 for her interference with the communication systems. Decosta was an airway transportation systems specialist and had worked for the FAA for approximately 26 years.

According to federal prosecutors, Decosta’s actions severed communication between Air Traffic Control in Honolulu and ten aircrafts flying in section 4, which covers flights between all major Hawaiian islands. As a result, pilots were not able to hear air traffic control for two minutes.

In Thursday’s sentencing, one pilot described the danger she caused to himself and his 40 passengers.

“The United States Attorney’s Office takes any threat to the safety of the air travelling public very seriously, and will vigorously enforce federal criminal laws against any federal employee who abuses their position and, in doing so, puts air travelers in harm’s way,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price.

As part of her plea deal, Decosta also resigned from the FAA and lost her retirement benefits, estimated to have been worth more than half-a-million dollars.