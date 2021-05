HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big celebration was held this weekend for a Honolulu centenarian at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet Lee turned 100 years old back in March, but her drive-through party was pushed back after a COVID-19 case was reported at the facility.

On Saturday, loved ones drove by with signs, flowers and balloons to wish Lee a happy birthday.

Lee is a retired elementary school teacher. Her mother was also a centenarian.