HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surfing is one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic exports. It was developed as ancient Hawaiians navigated the breadth of the Pacific Ocean well before Europeans embarked on world domination.

Over the years, surfing has become more accepted in postcolonial Hawaiʻi. For a time, it was outlawed by the influence of missionaries, specifically Hiram Bingham, who believed that surfing led Hawaiians to sin. His relationship with Chiefess Kaʻahumanu led to the banishment of surfing.

Historians have gone to great lengths to document the destruction of Hawaiian customs and traditions and how Native Hawaiians had their traditional activities that kept them fit and healthy taken away.

But, thanks to extraordinary individuals like Prince Kūhiō, Duke Kahanamoku and Eddie Aikau, Hawaiian traditions, customs and activities were salvaged; and today, the world revels in the beautiful things that Native Hawaiians created.

Now, all of this was to get to the point of this article.

The City and County of Honolulu is seeking your input from the community on where to place a new surfboard storage rack.

Honolulu Officials said that they are researching options at Kūhiō Beach in Waikīkī.

“The City intends to collect, review and evaluate submissions to determine possible options for surfboard storage and locations after the surfboard lockers were burnt and damaged by an arsonist in October 2021, for the second time,” said Officials.

You are encouraged to propose solutions that take into account the land that is being used for this project. Also, issues such as development regulations and management plan requirements are things that will need to be considered in your recommendations.

The City needs fiscally responsible solutions that seek to develop and nurture Hawaiʻi’s surf culture.

“Any information provided to the City external to this RFI process will not be included in the City’s evaluation,” explained Officials.

The deadline to submit your suggestions and responses is June 15.