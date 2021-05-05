Honolulu walk-in firearm registration opens May 10

File – A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) announced that walk-in registration for firearms will open on Monday, May 10.

Walk-in firearm registration is located at the HPD Firearms Section at 801 S. Beretania St.

HPD says that online registration appointments that have already been made will be honored. There will be no longer be online registration for new appointments as of Wednesday, May 5.

Firearm permit appointments are only allowed online and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The public can not line up before 7 a.m. to register firearms and registrations will be limited to 50 persons per day.

COVID-19 screening checks and face masks will be required. Officials are advising the public that street parking at the HPD headquarters is limited due to construction work.