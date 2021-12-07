Honolulu under emergency proclamation as power outages, flooding reported across Oahu

People scramble to get out of the heavy rain on Waikiki Beach, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed an emergency proclamation for the City and County of Honolulu Monday night as Oahu experienced hours of heavy rains, strong winds and flooding from a Kona Low that produced a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon.

The proclamation allows the mayor to suspend county ordinances to protect the health and safety of residents.

Submit your storm photos to be featured online, on-air and on social media

Hawaiian Electric asked hundreds of Downton Honolulu residents to be ready for an extended power outage overnight as their crews work to restore service–work that was impacted heavily by the continuing rains.

The outage occurred when the Iwilei substation flooded Monday night. Residents between South Beretania St., River St., Ala Moana Blvd. and Punchbowl St., including the state capitol and the federal courthouse were all impacted.