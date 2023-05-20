HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual MEDIROM Honolulu Triathlon is making its return on Sunday with participants kicking off in the waters of Ala Moana Regional Park followed by a bike ride and run in Honolulu.

Event coordinators said the event starts at the park at 6 a.m. with the 1500-meter swim. After exiting the water participants will hop on bicycles for a 25-mile bike ride along Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway to Lagoon Drive and then back to the park.

The run after the bike ride will be 6.2 miles and remain inside Ala Moana Regional Park.

Bike Course Traffic Movement:

Road closures on Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz begin at 4 a.m. — based on road coning.

Nimitz to Ward Avenue will be open no later than 10 a.m. and there will be restricted crossing traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz.

The bike course will begin on the ocean side of Ala Moana Boulevard and travel Ewa bound to Nimitz under the viaduct.

Bikes will then make a U-turn under the viaduct at Lagoon Drive and head back onto Nimitz and Ala Moana Boulevard.

The Honolulu Triathlon said all traffic affected should reopen to vehicles by around 10 a.m.

Walk-in traffic to any of the parks involved will be available to the public at all times of the triathlon.

Honolulu Triathlon 2023 general course maps. (Honolulu Triathlon)

Airport Traffic:

All vehicles moving into and out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Lagoon Drive are required to enter and or exit the airport area through the H-1 Freeway. For drivers that want to access Elliott Street will be able to through Aolele Street.

Sand Island:

Vehicles requiring entry into Sand Island should plan to enter from the H-1 West. When exiting they will be able to access H-1 East or West. This portion of the road is anticipated to begin reopening at 9 a.m.

Aloha Tower Market Place:

Parking for Aloha Tower Market Place is across the market at Topa Tower and pedestrians can get to the marketplace from Bishop Street and Ala Moana Boulevard. The crossing area for this point will be controlled and is expected to start reopening at 9:30 a.m.

Kewalo Basin and Kakaako Waterfront Park:

Access to Kewalo Basin and Kakaako Waterfront Park will be limited to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There will be limited access for tour vans and boat crews at the Ewa side of the basin near Fisherman’s Wharf. This access area is at Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.

The Honolulu Police Department will be present for pedestrian traffic control.

Honolulu Triathlon coordinators said if you enter the park early be prepared for delays when exiting until around 10 a.m.